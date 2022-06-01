Former Tonawanda police supervisor gets 10 years in prison

A former acting supervisor for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department is going to prison for sexually harassing behavior on the job and assaulting three female employees while off-duty.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Brett Rider, 48, of Kenmore was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release and final no-contact orders of protection were signed on behalf of all three victims.

The sentencing comes after Rider pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape in the first degree — a Class “C” violent felony — and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree — a Class “D” violent felony — on March 24.

The DA said the counts stem from attempted forced sex with a woman in September 2009, forcible touching another woman in June 2017 and attempted forced sex with a third female in November 2019.