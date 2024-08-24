Community Day event supports University District children

It’s more than just cutting hair for Travonte Jones.

For the third year the Owner of Tray’s Fade Lounge barbershop in the City of Buffalo’s University District is giving back with a community day event Saturday, where he and his team are giving away backpacks, school supplies and other back-to-school needs. The event also offers free haircuts, face-painting, music and more.

Tray understands the value of supporting the community he serves.

“The love and support I get from the area is unbelievable,” he said. “From the staff and the neighborhood to the small businesses to the regular neighbors in the neighborhoods, [We’re] just surrounded by a lot of love and good energy from everybody.”

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Dee the Barber

The community day also represents the three-year anniversary of the Fade Lounge’s grand opening.

Having cut hair along the Main Street strip for years before opening his own business, Tray has seen many businesses come and go and says consistency has been one of the keys to keeping his barbershop afloat.

“Honestly, I just take it one day at a time.” He said of operating the barbershop. “It's not an easy job and a lot of businesses don't last, especially since Covid. But [I] just stay consistent. Stay marketing, advertising, promoting yourself, and really just staying consistent.”

Deparadyce Rosado, who goes by Dee the Barber is the longest tenured barber at the Fade Lounge.

The importance of offering free haircuts is not lost on her.

“Hopefully we can give back to a lot of the kids that are really in need because a lot of people cannot afford haircuts nowadays,” she said. “They're pretty expensive. It’s not like 10 years ago when they were $10 anymore. So, it's good when we do these types of events where the community can come and actually be a part of something.”

Alero World has been with the Fade Lounge for less than a year and echoed his colleague’s feelings on giving back to the community and creating a fun and inviting atmosphere for community day.

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Alero World giving a cut to a customer

“The power of a haircut,” he said of the feeling one gets after a fresh cut. “Especially in today's economy where it's kind of expensive, to be able to give it for free, and not only that, provide a good event with music and live DJs and, you know, just a whole bunch of other activities to do is, I just feel like it's going to be a great outcome.”

With a community-first approach and events designed to help uplift—Tray Jones and the barbers at Tray’s Fade Lounge are cementing their business as a cornerstone in the University District.