NYS DOT: Kensington Expressway project will expand to include side streets

The New York State Department of Transportation shared plans Monday to expand the Kensington Expressway project to include neighboring side streets on the east side of Buffalo.

The DOT said the expansion comes in response to community complaints about the quality of their streets and sidewalks. President of the Restore Our Community Coalition and East Side resident Stephanie Barber-Geter said this investment in the community, which is expected to be up to $1 billion, is an affirmation that “all communities and neighborhoods matter.”

“We are coming to the table as a community of people. We believe it's our responsibility to hold government, the private sector, the public sector that's not government, and others, to a task of helping us restore a significant community," said Barber-Geter. "The conditions that existed that allowed that Tops shooting to happen still are here. We will change it collectively, led by citizens, and supported by our government and the private sector.”

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes shared that the expanded project covers an additional 600 feet, bringing the neighborhood back in line with Frederick Law Olmsted's vision.

The DOT plans to hold two public information meetings on Tuesday, June 20th at the Buffalo Museum of Science: one from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and another from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public will be able to see the expanded plans and comment on the project.

The project is currently undergoing an environmental assessment but the DOT hopes to break ground by the end of 2024.

Outside of the public meetings, the public can also comment on the project either online or in-person at the NYS Department of Transportation Community Outreach Office at 878 Humboldt Parkway.