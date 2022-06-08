Town of Niagara Planning Board approves $300M Amazon distribution center

Plans by online retail giant Amazon to build a $300 million distribution center in the Town of Niagara moved closer to reality Tuesday evening.

The Niagara Gazette reports that the town Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend Amazon's proposed preliminary site plan and request for construction variances.

Plans call for a 3 million square-foot, five-story warehouse to be built at 8995 Lockport Rd. on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport.

The project had previously been pitched to Grand Island, where residents strongly opposed such a large facility, citing environmental, traffic and other quality-of-life issues. The Gazette reported similar concerns were expressed Tuesday by Town of Niagara residents.

Nearly 500 tractor trailers would be coming and going daily, but Amazon has said some 1,000 full- and part-time jobs would be created.

The recommendation now goes to the full Town Board and town Zoning Board of Appeals for approvals.