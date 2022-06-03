© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Flix rolls onto Buffalo streets, promoting cross-border bus travel

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mike Desmond
Published June 3, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
You may see a green bus rolling through the region. Flix has joined the travel picture.

The German-owned company bought Greyhound last October and has started service between Toronto and Buffalo. Even with the continuing difficulties crossing the border into Canada, Flix has also started service between Toronto and New York City through the downtown Buffalo bus station and between Seattle and Vancouver.

Flix Public Relations Manager Sean Hanft said, with high gasoline prices, buses are coming back.

"They've grown by leaps and bounds. There's a lot more amenities. There's a lot of ways to kind of tune out and really kind of enjoy yourself and enjoy the scenery as you're getting to your destination," Hanft said. "So, with our Buffalo cross-border, the price is $19.99 to go from Buffalo to Toronto."

Hanft said his company is experimenting with alternatives to fossil fuels in operating the buses and sells carbon offsets for the bus trip, with the money going to the National Forest Foundation.

Mike Desmond
Mike Desmond is one of Western New York’s most experienced reporters, having spent nearly a half-century covering the region for newspapers, television stations and public radio. He has been with WBFO and its predecessor, WNED-AM, since 1988. As a reporter for WBFO, he has covered literally thousands of stories involving education, science, business, the environment and many other issues. Mike has been a long-time theater reviewer for a variety of publications and was formerly a part-time reporter for The New York Times.
