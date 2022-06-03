Flix rolls onto Buffalo streets, promoting cross-border bus travel

You may see a green bus rolling through the region. Flix has joined the travel picture.

The German-owned company bought Greyhound last October and has started service between Toronto and Buffalo. Even with the continuing difficulties crossing the border into Canada, Flix has also started service between Toronto and New York City through the downtown Buffalo bus station and between Seattle and Vancouver.

Flix Public Relations Manager Sean Hanft said, with high gasoline prices, buses are coming back.

"They've grown by leaps and bounds. There's a lot more amenities. There's a lot of ways to kind of tune out and really kind of enjoy yourself and enjoy the scenery as you're getting to your destination," Hanft said. "So, with our Buffalo cross-border, the price is $19.99 to go from Buffalo to Toronto."

Hanft said his company is experimenting with alternatives to fossil fuels in operating the buses and sells carbon offsets for the bus trip, with the money going to the National Forest Foundation.