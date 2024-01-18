Business/Economy

-
Front-facing employees at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum decided to seek third party arbitration with the National Labor Relations Board in their push to form a union.
Gov. Kathy Hochul touched down in Western New York Monday to introduce the brand new Ralph C. Wilson Jr, Welcome Center at Niagara Falls State Park.
The Tesla employees were terminated from their positions at the South Buffalo factory Wednesday "in retaliation for union activity," a complaint alleges.
Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but a source said employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
Workers United has won an election for union representation at both the Elmwood Avenue and Hertel Avenue locations of the Lexington Food Co-op.
M&T Bank kicks of the second year of its Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab which is helping to provide an inclusive infrastructure for entrepreneurs of different backgrounds.
$5million in state funding is being allocated to stabilize historic commercial use buildings on Buffalo’s east side that in danger of being torn down.
British singer and union activist Billy Bragg sang in front of the struck Starbucks in the heart of the Elmwood Village. He was on the way to a concert in Toronto when union organizers persuaded him to stop and sing and he did.
The Democrat is taking aim at the framework for dairy pricing. Gillibrand said the current practice is inadequate, out of date, and working against producers.
Farmworkers in New York should earn overtime pay after 40 hours worked in a week, as opposed to the current 60-hour threshold, a state wage board recommended on Tuesday.
Erie County bought 12,500 Austin Air filters for every classroom in the county and they have been made and delivered.
Two University District business owners are giving back to the community that has supported them for years with a Back to School Community Day event Saturday.