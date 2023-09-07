Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
Jay Moran talks to artist and entrepreneur Aitina Fareed-Cooke from February 22 of this year. The two have an in-depth conversation on her upbringing and her media arts company Get Fokus’d Production. Then we continue with Brigid Jaipaul Valenza speaking with Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo from August 26 of last year. The two discuss DEI, tokenism, equity and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table. And we finish the show with Jay Moran speaking with Buffalo-based artist Julia Bottoms from January 25 of this year.