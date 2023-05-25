Buffalo, What's Next? | Common Council Forum and Representation in Theater

Some City of Buffalo Common Council elections appear to be heavily contested this election year with some districts having as many as five candidates. We’re first joined by Terri Parks from the League of Women Voters Buffalo Niagara to discuss a candidate’s forum for those running for Common Council. We’re also joined by Scott Behrand and Peter Johnson – two of the leading members of Road Less Traveled Productions. The theater ensemble has made it their mission to showcase unique stage productions while celebrating and including creatives from all walks of life. Jay Moran talks about their individual journeys through the theater world and the specific work they’re currently doing to help artists of color establish themselves as professional thespians.