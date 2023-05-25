© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Common Council Forum and Representation in Theater

Published May 25, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
Some City of Buffalo Common Council elections appear to be heavily contested this election year with some districts having as many as five candidates. We’re first joined by Terri Parks from the League of Women Voters Buffalo Niagara to discuss a candidate’s forum for those running for Common Council. We’re also joined by Scott Behrand and Peter Johnson – two of the leading members of Road Less Traveled Productions. The theater ensemble has made it their mission to showcase unique stage productions while celebrating and including creatives from all walks of life. Jay Moran talks about their individual journeys through the theater world and the specific work they’re currently doing to help artists of color establish themselves as professional thespians.

  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | A Year Later with Mark Talley
    On today’s episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we speak with Mark Talley - the son and surviving family member of Geraldine Talley, one of the lives taken in the May 14th racist attack at Tops. Mark talks to us about the book he authored 5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo and explains how the process of writing the book has helped him grieve the loss of his mother and cope with the tragedy of that day. We also hear from Mark about his Agents for Advocacy organization and the work he’s doing within the East Side of Buffalo.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Eye-Catching Civic Engagement and Literature as a Healing Tool
    If you’ve walked around Downtown Buffalo recently, you’ve probably spotted the bright yellow billboards and bus ads calling out City Hall. Jay Moran sits down with Harper Bishop and Ariel Aberg-Riger who are two of the organizers of the political action group Our City Action Buffalo. Afterwards, we’re joined by educator, scholar, and author Dr. Silvia Lloyd. Along with the challenges today’s school-aged children face, we speak to Silvia about her new book of spoken word poetry dealing with the Tops May 14th racist attack.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | May 14th – A Year Later with Jillian Hanesworth
    As we mark a year since the racist attacks at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Supermarket, Jay Moran sits down with the Poet Laureate of the City of Buffalo, Jillian Hanesworth, to help summarize our collective feelings and continue to heal.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Impressions of the Past
    Jay Moran sits down with “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Associate Producer, Charles Gilbert, to discuss his main takeaways and lingering thoughts from his journey down to Charleston, SC. We have one last stop on our Lost Stories of Black Charleston with Damon Fordham and it deals with a notable figure in the city’s complicated past – Denmark Vesey. And finally, Thomas O’Neil White shares a conversation with inspirational speaker and former baseball player Chris Singleton whose mother was killed in the racist attacks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Turning Outcry into Action
    WBFO multimedia reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC speaking with Reverend Jeremy Rutledge, Senior Minister at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston. Reverend Rutledge shares his experiences of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, a coalition of congregations that has been campaigning against racial discrimination in police practices in the Charleston area. We also get more stops from our week-long audible tour of Charleston courtesy of Damon Fordham.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | News Coverage of The Mother Emanuel Shooting
    Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Victoria Hansen, a reporter with South Carolina Public Radio, to discuss how the local media covered the Mother Emanuel AME shooting.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Reverend Joseph Darby
    WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC, speaking with Reverend Joseph Darby, who has been ministering at AME churches in South Carolina for over 40 years.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Pastor Thomas Dixon
    We begin our week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo. Thomas O’Neil-White has an in-depth conversation with North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon. We also hear from Damon Fordham as he gives his Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour, which offers notable stories from around Charleston.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Roundtable Discussion
    As we prepare to showcase a week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo, we hold a roundtable discussion with the WBFO members that embarked on this project. Tom Berich, Charles Gilbert, Holly Kirkpatrick, and Thomas O’Neil-White sit down to have an open discussion about the lessons they learned by engaging with the people of Charleston nearly 8 years after their tragic event.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Local Stewardship in Masten
    The program welcomes local community activist and leader, Ellen Harris-Harvey, to discuss her involvement within the Masten district in which she resides. As a heavily involved member of her neighborhood block and as head of her own outreach ministry, Ellen is aware of the needs and initiatives that are important to the area.
