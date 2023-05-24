Buffalo, What's Next? | A Discussion with Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin
Jay Moran is joined by Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin. We speak to Chairwoman Baskin about recent County initiatives such as the new Bills stadium deal and the Level Up community benefits agreement. April recently made accusations about Republican caucus members and possible racist motivations so we talk to her about the state of race relations throughout the county, city, and her own legislative body.