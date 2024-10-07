Toronto will increase police presence ahead of the October 7 anniversary

Over the past couple of days police in Toronto have been stepping up their presence ahead of the October seventh anniversary.

Toronto’s top cop says there will be a significantly increased police presence, especially in Jewish neighborhoods and at mosques.

That includes several police command centers at key locations.

One of those command centers is in the city of Vaughan, northwest of Toronto. Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca says it’s part of a number of precautionary measures, that also include more officers on patrols in cars and on foot.

"That increased visibility I think will go a long way to helping some of the anxiety and the angst that many in our community have been feeling in the past twelve months and in particular with tensions that are heightening right now in the Middle East," said Del Duca.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw, says the events in the Middle East are having an impact in Toronto and that includes the potential for more protests and acts of violence.

"These actions are dangerous for everyone," said Demkiw. "Engaging in confrontations with law enforcement, obstructing officers in the course of their duties, or resorting to violence is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Communities are hurting and the trauma of the conflict is deeply personal for many."

Demkiw says since the beginning of the year, there have been 350 hate-motivated offenses — a spike of 40 percent from a year ago. He also says in recent weeks, some protests have become very confrontational with assaults against officers and the brandishing of Hezbollah flags.

Demkiw says the right to assembly must be balanced against the need to maintain public order and safety — not just for those attending, but for the community and for police officers.

Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.