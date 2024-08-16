One of Ontario’s most popular tourist fairs could find itself facing a shrinking venue.

One of Toronto’s, and Ontario’s, most popular tourist fairs could be at long-term risk.

The head of the Canadian National Exhibition, or CNE, says the city’s plans for Exhibition Place near Toronto’s waterfront are putting the annual fair's size at risk.

A smaller venue means fewer attractions and less money. Tens of thousands of people across Ontario and the northeastern US, often travel to Toronto during the last two weeks of August to take in the rides, the food, and the other attractions. But the Exhbition’s CEO, Darrel Brown says the venue has been shrinking, year over year, decade over decade, and current plans aren’t helping.

"There’s a hotel phase two development and e-gaming facility that’s going to take away 360,000 square feet of programmable space," said Brown.

Brown says that will cost the CNE more than two and a half million dollars a year in lost revenue.

“We’ve seen a steady diminution of access on site. We’ve lost a number of buildings over the years," said Brown. "There’s now a proposal to erect a parkade above ground to service Ontario Place. These kinds of things, we’ll get to a point where it’s no longer viable if it keeps going in this direction."

The exhibition grounds are owned by the city of Toronto. The chair of the Exhibition Place Board, says she would prefer an underground parking facility, but how it’s built will be up to the Ontario government.

The CNE is still recovering from lost revenues incurred during the pandemic. Last year, more than 1.6 million people attended the two-week fair.

Other major events that use the exhibition grounds include the Honda Indy, Caribbean Carnival, and the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.