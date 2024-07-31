A cube van with ‘Wake Up Canada’ played an Islamaphobic video in downtown Toronto

The cube van was spotted several times driving around central Toronto playing what police describe as an Islamaphobic video. It was also seen driving near the Ontario Legislature. The video on the sides of the van asks: 'Is this Yemen? Is this Syria or Iraq?' and then the words 'Wake Up Canada. You are under siege.' The video also shows images of Muslims at prayer.

“What this van was advertising, trying to suggest that Canadian Muslims in communal prayer are something that is threatening, that is dangerous that is something to hate," said Amira Elghawaby, the Canadian government’s special representative on combating Islamaphobia. "We have a five hundred percent increase in both Islamaphobic and anti-Semitic narratives, online for example. So, we know that there are those bad actors as well as those who are engaged in very ignorant and very racist kinds of narratives.”

The Toronto Police Hate Crimes Unit launched an investigation. But Elghawaby says the message on the van goes beyond free speech and has raised fears inside the Muslim community.

"We have really been on edge when it comes to hate targeting our community," said Elghawaby. "And this is just one more example of why people are really worried."

Many call the van offensive and hateful, even Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow reacted.

"Islamaphobia has no place in this city. Neither does hate and divisiveness. So I’ve asked other levels of government to join me in condemning this very hateful message."

Within days, a right-wing media group says it owns the cube van displaying the Islamaphobic messages. The founder of Rebel News, Ezra Levant, says his company is under investigation over the ads.

“It’s called free speech," said Levant. "You can look it up in our Charter of Rights. I’ve hired a lawyer and we’re obviously going to fight. Because this is still Canada, not Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Barbara Perry of the Centre for Hate, Bias, and Extremism says the message displayed on the van may have broken Canada’s laws on incitement to hatred.

“I think it was that last piece. 'We are under Siege,' that really tipped it for me. I mean that is really a blatant indication or suggestion that we are under attack, that we are under threat from Muslims specifically."

Other community members, activists, and politicians have spoken out against the van’s message, arguing that the messaging goes beyond free speech. People like Amira Elghawaby are urging Canadians to speak up in the face of injustice. The National Council of Canadian Muslims also describes it as pure Islamaphobia. And Toronto’s Policy Chief Myron Demkw says everyone deserves to feel safe in the city.

