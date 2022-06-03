Ford sails to easy re-election in Ontario

Ontario voters went to the polls Thursday and easily re-elected their Conservative Party leader.

Doug Ford was the frontrunner in this election since it was called and has led every poll, both for party support and his own popularity as premier.

Ford portrayed himself as being as accessible to the working class of Ontario. He also campaigned on affordability and a promise to put money back into the pockets of Ontarians. His handling of the pandemic gained widespread praise, although, he admitted the pandemic was his toughest challenge. Ford also ran a tight campaign, limiting his exposure to the media.

"And to the people of Ontario, thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for your trust and thank you for once again putting your confidence in me. It's a responsibility that I will never take lightly," he said. "But, most importantly, thank you for sharing in a vision for our great province,"

Premier Ford gives election victory speech https://t.co/rqGu6urCfN — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 3, 2022

By late Thursday night, Ford’s Conservatives had won at least 83 seats out of the 124 seat legislature. It was a decisive win that saw the resignation of two main opposition leaders and changed the political landscape of the province.