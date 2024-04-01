© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Virtual field trip series celebrates its first full season

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published April 1, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT
"Let's Go!" in large purple lettering on a composition notebook. In front of the notebook, is a woman in a pink hat and a black jacket.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Tuesday, April 2 is Let's Go Day at WBFO and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, an all-day virtual experience to highlight the completion of the first season of Let's Go!.

Let’s Go!, is an original series from WNED PBS that offers adventure to young, curious learners through behind-the-scenes virtual field trips. The host of the series, Chrisena, talks with Jay Moran about the series, and the trips she's been on for the series.

Listen to the interview here.

Watch "Let's Go!" season one on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube channel and visit the PBS LearningMedia for additional resources.
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
