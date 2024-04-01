Virtual field trip series celebrates its first full season

Tuesday, April 2 is Let's Go Day at WBFO and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, an all-day virtual experience to highlight the completion of the first season of Let's Go!.

Let’s Go!, is an original series from WNED PBS that offers adventure to young, curious learners through behind-the-scenes virtual field trips. The host of the series, Chrisena, talks with Jay Moran about the series, and the trips she's been on for the series.

Listen to the interview here.

Watch "Let's Go!" season one on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube channel and visit the PBS LearningMedia for additional resources.