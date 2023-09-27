North Park Theatre to screen Squeaky Wheel Retrospective

Squeaky Wheel Media and Film Center is marking its 20th year of Animation Fest. While organizers are preparing for this year's event, North Park Theatre will host a retrospective of entries from the last two decades on Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m.

"I think it's going to translate incredibly well," said Squeaky Wheel Curator Ekrem Serdar. "I'm so excited for people to see it in the grandeur of the North Park Theatre and hear their soundtracks and really just spend time together with the works."

The Retrospective features 10 filmmakers whose works were featured in earlier Animation Fests: Adele Han Li, Amanda Bonaiuto, Ayoka Chenzira, Hannah R.W. Hamalian, Helen Hill, Jazmyn Palermo, Jodie Mack, Leslie Supnet, Maria Zjaia, Miranda Javid, and Robert C Banks. Some are local artists who've trained at Squeaky Wheel. Entries also come from Canada, Europe, and other parts of the United States.

"Overall, the Animation Fest really gathers these very personal experiments," Serdar said. "Often, sort of, edgy or critical, beautiful and really showcase the kind of work that you'll never be able to see on Netflix or streaming platforms."

Asked if the Retrospective will feature a panel discussion from filmmakers or a formal program, Serdar said that's not the point.

"We're just going to have a good time and watch these wonderful films together and just celebrate their work and celebrate what animation can be."

For more information, visit the Squeaky Wheel website.