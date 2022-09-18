Former Shaw Festival artistic director remembers Queen Elizabeth II's 1973 visit there
During a state visit to Canada in 1973, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended a performance of "You Never Can Tell" at the Shaw Festival's then-brand new Festival Theatre.
WBFO's Mike Desmond spoke with Paxton Whitehead, who was Shaw’s artistic director at the time of the royal visit.
