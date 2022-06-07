© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Arts/Culture

And the winner is... Artie Awards celebrate 31th anniversary with WNY theater community

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Marian Hetherly
Published June 7, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT
Anthony Chase puppet (left) and Doug Weyand (center) with Peter Hall.
Artie Awards Co-host and Founder Anthony Chase (left) "appeared" courtesy of Director, Choreographer and Arties Committee Member Doug Weyand (center), playing puppeteer with Co-host Peter Hall.
The audience awaits the start of this year's Artie Awards, held at Shea's 710 Theatre.
The audience awaits the start of this year's Artie Awards, held at Shea's 710 Theatre.
The audience gathered outside Shea's 710 Theatre, awaiting this year's Artie Awards.
The audience gathered outside Shea's 710 Theatre, awaiting this year's Artie Awards.
Katharine Cornell Award winner Tanika Wantuck.
Katharine Cornell Award winner Tanika Wantuck.
Katharine Cornell Award winner Aaron Mayes.
Katharine Cornell Award winner Aaron Mayes.
Blossom Cohan Award winner Dave Wantuck.
Blossom Cohan Award winner Dave Wantuck.
Blossom Cohan Award winner Tracie Lane.
Blossom Cohan Award winner Tracie Lane.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical winner Annette Daniels Taylor.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical winner Annette Daniels Taylor.
A performance from "From Honky Talk to Protest" was a hit.
A performance from "From Honky Talk to Protest" was a hit.
Co-host Charmagne Chi always delights audiences.
Co-host Charmagne Chi always delights audiences.
Co-host Amy Jakiel holds an award.
Co-host Amy Jakiel holds an award.
The tallest and shortest award presenters at this year's Arties.
The tallest and shortest award presenters at this year's Arties.
Emanuel Fried Award for Outstanding New Play winner Mark Humphrey.
Emanuel Fried Award for Outstanding New Play winner Mark Humphrey.
Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical winner "All is Calm."
Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical winner "All is Calm."
Outstanding Choreography winner Bobby Cooke.
Outstanding Choreography winner Bobby Cooke.
Outstanding Technical Achievement winner Chris Cavanagh.
Outstanding Technical Achievement winner Chris Cavanagh.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play winner Melinda Capeles.
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play winner Melinda Capeles.
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role winner Dave Wysocki.
Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role winner Dave Wysocki.
The audience enjoyed a performance from TOY's "Beauty and the Beast.
The audience enjoyed a performance from TOY's "Beauty and the Beast."
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical winner Aimee Walker.
Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical winner Aimee Walker.
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play winner Samuel Fesmire.
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play winner Samuel Fesmire.
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical winner Steve Copps.
Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical winner Steve Copps.
Outstanding Direction of a Musical winner Susan Drozd.
Outstanding Direction of a Musical winner Susan Drozd.
Genevieve Ellis sings from "Songs for a New World."
Genevieve Ellis sings from "Songs for a New World."
Men's black patent boots under black studded pants.
Style was all over the place at the Arties.
There are always a few surprises at the annual Artie Awards. This year, audience members played a theater community version of "Where's Anthony?"

The winners of the 31st annual Artie Awards, which recognized the work of the 2021-2022 Western New York theater season, were announced at a red-carpet style event at Shea’s 710 Theatre Monday evening. However, long-time Co-host and Founder Anthony Chase suffered a last-minute illness that prevented his appearance.

As they say, though, the show must go on.

Director, choreographer and Arties committee member Doug Weyand stepped in as "puppeteer" with a shorter, hand-held version of Chase to join Arties and Theater Talk co-host, Peter Hall. We're told it was the first time in three decades Chase has missed the awards ceremony. He and Hall can still be heard on Theater Talk, aired Friday mornings on WBFO and found online at WBFO.org.

The winners for each of Monday's award categories are:

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Tom Loughlin

BLOSSOM COHAN AWARD

Tracie Lane, Stage Kiss

Dave Wantuck, Tribes

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS

Dewayne Barrett, director, A Chorus Line

Heather Gervasi, actor, Little Women … Now

Tanika Holmes, actor, American Son

Aaron Mays, director, American Son

Dwayne Stephenson, actor, American Rhapsody

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ben Michael Moran, Waiting for Godot 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL 

Annette Daniels Taylor, From Honky Tonk to Protest

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT 

Chris Cavanagh, light and sound, Constellations

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Bobby Cooke, Beauty and the Beast 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Melinda Capeles, Tribes

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Steve Copps, Beauty and the Beast

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Mark Humphrey, Speed of Dark 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Aimee Walker, Damn Yankees

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Lynne Koscielniak, Tribes

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Josh Wilde, Beauty and the Beast 

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Samuel Fesmire, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vivian Del Bello, Stage Kiss

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Dave Wysocki, Puffs

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Julie Kittsley, Looped

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, All Is Calm

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Katie Mallinson, Photograph 51

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

All Is Calm, MusicalFare

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Speed of Dark, American Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Beauty and the Beast, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

American Son, Ujima Theatre Company

To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, and a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists. Buffalo Toronto Public Media served as presenter of the awards.

The Artie Awards is also an opportunity to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at Erie County Medical Center. Over the years, through contributions from theater audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

Tags

Arts/Culture WBFO NewsWBFO Arts & Culture DeskArtie Awards
Marian Hetherly
See stories by Marian Hetherly