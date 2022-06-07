And the winner is... Artie Awards celebrate 31th anniversary with WNY theater community

There are always a few surprises at the annual Artie Awards. This year, audience members played a theater community version of "Where's Anthony?"

The winners of the 31st annual Artie Awards, which recognized the work of the 2021-2022 Western New York theater season, were announced at a red-carpet style event at Shea’s 710 Theatre Monday evening. However, long-time Co-host and Founder Anthony Chase suffered a last-minute illness that prevented his appearance.

As they say, though, the show must go on.

Director, choreographer and Arties committee member Doug Weyand stepped in as "puppeteer" with a shorter, hand-held version of Chase to join Arties and Theater Talk co-host, Peter Hall. We're told it was the first time in three decades Chase has missed the awards ceremony. He and Hall can still be heard on Theater Talk, aired Friday mornings on WBFO and found online at WBFO.org.

The winners for each of Monday's award categories are:

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Tom Loughlin

BLOSSOM COHAN AWARD

Tracie Lane, Stage Kiss

Dave Wantuck, Tribes

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS

Dewayne Barrett, director, A Chorus Line

Heather Gervasi, actor, Little Women … Now

Tanika Holmes, actor, American Son

Aaron Mays, director, American Son

Dwayne Stephenson, actor, American Rhapsody

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ben Michael Moran, Waiting for Godot

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Annette Daniels Taylor, From Honky Tonk to Protest

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Chris Cavanagh, light and sound, Constellations

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Bobby Cooke, Beauty and the Beast

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Melinda Capeles, Tribes

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Steve Copps, Beauty and the Beast

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Mark Humphrey, Speed of Dark

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Aimee Walker, Damn Yankees

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Lynne Koscielniak, Tribes

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Josh Wilde, Beauty and the Beast

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Samuel Fesmire, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vivian Del Bello, Stage Kiss

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Dave Wysocki, Puffs

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Julie Kittsley, Looped

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, All Is Calm

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Katie Mallinson, Photograph 51

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

All Is Calm, MusicalFare

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Speed of Dark, American Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Beauty and the Beast, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

American Son, Ujima Theatre Company

To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, and a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists. Buffalo Toronto Public Media served as presenter of the awards.

The Artie Awards is also an opportunity to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at Erie County Medical Center. Over the years, through contributions from theater audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.