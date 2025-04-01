© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County

Published April 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today, we discuss affordable housing in Erie County. We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs". The report examines how zoning laws in Erie County affect affordable housing opportunities and makes recommendations on how to make housing more accessible. He sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the report and how to create better regional collaboration.

Link to the report: Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More