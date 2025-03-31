© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compassion in Action: Catholic Charities of Buffalo on Meeting Community Needs

Published March 31, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
Today, we take a closer look at Catholic Charities of Buffalo—a cornerstone of support for the WNY region, serving over 147,000 individuals and families in eight counties annually. From expanding behavioral health services on Buffalo’s East Side to transformative housing projects that provide stability and dignity, Catholic Charities is adapting to meet the growing needs of our community. On today's show, we welcome Deacon Steve Schumer and Molly Ann Oliver, the CEO and COO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo. The two sit down with Jay Moran to discuss their role in the 1115 Waiver initiative, in-school social work programs, and ongoing efforts in refugee resettlement.

