Accessibility for All with Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports

This week, John and Tim sit down with the leadership team of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports and architect Giona Paolercio to discuss the importance of inclusiveness in sports for the disability community and their inspiring vision to build a 100% accessible sports complex in Western New York. They explore the challenges and opportunities in adaptive sports, the impact of accessibility on athletes and fans, and what it takes to create a truly inclusive space for all. Tune in for an insightful conversation about breaking barriers, expanding opportunities, and shaping the future of adaptive sports in the region.