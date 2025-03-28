Women in Music, Generational Spending & Streaming Nostalgia

It’s International Women in Music Day, and Bentley is joined by Allie Brady, Donny Kutzbach, and Gabriella McKinley to celebrate the trailblazing women who have reshaped the music industry and talk about the talented musicians leading the charge today. Then, the crew dives into generational spending habits and how Gen Z is redefining big financial decisions like home ownership and car buying. Finally, nostalgia is back in full force with the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel and the Dirty Dancing Concert Tour, so the team breaks down Hollywood’s latest throwbacks and shares their latest streaming obsessions.