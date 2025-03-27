100 Years from Mississippi | Legacy, Healing and Forgiveness

Recently, the Buffalo Toronto Public Media studios hosted a screening of the film “100 Years from Mississippi,” which tells the story of Mamie Lang Kirkland. Kirkland fled the state in 1915 due to racial violence and ended up living in Buffalo until she returned to Mississippi as part of the documentary. On today’s show, we bring you the panel discussion that was held after the film screening. Moderated by Executive Producer of What’s Next, Charles Gilbert, the panel features Tarabu Kirkland, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, and Dr. Janice Ferguson. The four discuss the importance of storytelling in healing trauma, the role of media in shaping perceptions, and the responsibility to educate future generations.