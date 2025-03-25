© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

The East Side Transformation Project with Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor

Published March 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s episode, we analyze the East Side Neighborhood Transformation Project. A pilot project led by Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor Jr. from the UB Center for Urban Studies. The project aims to address issues surrounding the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood through community land trusts, cooperative housing, and a multi-sector approach to neighborhood development. Jay Moran sits down with Dr. Taylor to discuss the project’s main components which include creating inclusive, joyful communities, and challenging the pitfalls of exclusionary development models.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More