The East Side Transformation Project with Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor

On today’s episode, we analyze the East Side Neighborhood Transformation Project. A pilot project led by Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor Jr. from the UB Center for Urban Studies. The project aims to address issues surrounding the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood through community land trusts, cooperative housing, and a multi-sector approach to neighborhood development. Jay Moran sits down with Dr. Taylor to discuss the project’s main components which include creating inclusive, joyful communities, and challenging the pitfalls of exclusionary development models.