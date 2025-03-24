Road to Reform: Mental Health Advocates Take the Fight to Albany

On today’s episode, we follow a group of mental health advocates campaigning for change. Recently, WBFO Disability reporter Emyle Watkins went on the road to cover a group of advocates as they made their way from Buffalo to Albany to challenge topics such as involuntary treatment, Kendra’s Law, and more. She sat down with various members of the group as they traveled, to get their thoughts on why they made the trip, and their outlook on certain issues important to the mental health community.