Skin in the Game

Tariffs and Trade Wars in Sports & Leisure with John Percy and Jim Byers

Published March 22, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with headshots of John Percy and Jim Byers
Mariann Do

This week, John and Tim sit down with John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, and Jim Byers, author and former travel editor at the Toronto Star, to explore how tariffs and trade wars shape the sports and leisure economy. They discuss the far-reaching consequences of global trade tensions, from international tourism and major sporting events to the financial impact on local communities. Tune in for an insightful conversation on how economic policies influence the way we travel, attend games, and experience the world of sports.

Skin in the Game | Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Skin in the Game logo with a photo of Nellie Drew
    Name, Image & Likeness with Helen A. “Nellie” Drew
    We welcome Helen A. “Nellie” Drew, Director of the Center for the Advancement of Sport from the University of Buffalo School of Law. They talk about the pressing issue of name, image, and likeness facing higher education institutions while dissecting the competitive role of universities recruiting these young athletes.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a group photo of Steve Tasker, Andrew Peters, and Marcel Dionne
    Buffalo Pride with Marcel Dionne, Steve Tasker, and Andrew Peters
    As sports critics debate Buffalo’s ability to attract and keep quality talent, Marcel Dionne, Steve Tasker, and Andrew Peters talk about what brought them to the region, and more importantly, why they’ve stayed.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of Troy Vincent
    Flag Football and the Athletic Journey with Troy Vincent
    John & Tim welcome the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL, and former Buffalo Bill, Troy Vincent. He shares life lessons learned throughout his athletic journey and the NFL's commitment to Flag Football.
  • Fandom and Filmmaking with Buffalo’s Own, William Fichtner
    John and Tim bring celebrity star power to the program with Buffalo’s own -  actor, writer, and director William Fichtner. They talk about the Buffalo Bills fandom, his commitment to the region, and why he loves making films in Western New York.
  • SKIN IN THE GAME logo with Jack Armstrong's headshot
    Both Sides of the Border with Jack Armstrong
    John and Tim welcome Jack Armstrong, Toronto Raptors Sportscaster, Analyst, and longtime Western New Yorker. They discuss the evolution of the game and get his take on the impact of sports in this region and beyond.
  • 2024 Year in Review and 2025 Predictions
    John & Tim celebrate 2024 and usher in 2025 with a compilation of Skin in the Game's favorite moments from previous episodes and predict the most significant sports business topics in the coming year.
  • The Economic Impact of Sports in Buffalo with Patrick Kaler
    This week, John and Tim welcome Patrick Kaler, the President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
  • Behind the Scenes –New Highmark Stadium Progress with Bob Duffy
    Bob Duffy, the former Lieutenant Governor of New York State and current chair of the Erie County Stadium Corporation, shares insight about the 2012 lease deal to keep the Bills in Buffalo and the New Highmark Stadium.
  • The Oxford Pennant and Other Great Holiday Gifts with David Horesh
    John and Tim welcome David Horesh, the co-founder of Buffalo-based Oxford Pennant, to talk about the origins of the company and the role the retail industry plays in the sports business. Plus, Tim and John give their best holiday gift recommendations for the sports fan in your life.
  • NHL’S Player-Focused Marketing Strategy for the Next Generation with Brian Jennings
    John and Tim welcome the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Branding Officer of the NHL, Brian Jennings. They reminisce about the first Winter Classic held in Buffalo, New York and break down the latest marketing strategy that puts the NHL players front and center.
