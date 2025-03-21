THEATER TALK : CYCLONE at Buff State, SHUCKED at Shea's, PIPPIN at OCC, BUCKET LIST with 2nd Gen on Sunday, INFORMER continues at ART, MATTHEW SHEPARD tonight at Westminster Presbyterian

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about RIDE THE CYCLONE last week at Buff State with a tip to go to our local universities for high quality affordable theater. The Broadway tour of the corny musical SHUCKED starts at Shea's on Tuesday. Stephen Schwart's (WICKED, GODSPELL) musical PIPPIN opens tonight at O'Connell & Co. (on Bailey Ave.). Second Generation's annual fundraiser called BUCKET LIST will feature an A-list group of performers Sunday night at Shea's Smith. THE INFORMER by Matthew LaChiusa continues at ART of WNY (545 Elmwood), a well-crafted adaptation of Liam O’Flaherty’s novel. Also tonight, one night only CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD, an LGBTQ+ oratorio opens at Westminster Presbyterian about the 21-year-old brutally attacked near Laramie, Wyoming (see listings).

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID, and the flu, and some weird respiratory thing going around are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS NEXT WEEK or MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCES TO SEE...

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET, a comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis, co-directed by Scott Behrend and Mike Doben, starring Dave Mitchell, Peter Johnson, Peter Palmisano and Melinda Capeles alongside Johnny Rowe, Xavier Harris, Jenn Stafford, Bobby Cooke, Davida Evette Tolbert, Eve Everette, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and Dan Torres. 2/20 - 3/23 (four weeks) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET PUBLICITY BLURB: The Ortiz Funeral Room is in big trouble: The body of beloved community activist and nun Sister Rose has been stolen from the viewing room, and waiting for her proper return are some of New York City’s most emotionally charged, life-challenged neighborhood denizens, trying to find a place to put their grief, checkered pasts, and their uncertain futures. Among the equally hilarious and tragic twelve characters, you’ll meet Rooftop, a chronically unfaithful but otherwise popular Los Angeles DJ, looking to reconcile with the love of his life; Pinky and Edwin, two brothers tragically linked forever; and the outrageously angry Norca, who doesn’t let the fact that she slept with her best friend’s husband deter her from the full expectation of being immediately forgiven of her sin by her best friend, Inez, still in pain fifteen years later. The rest of the crowd in this dark, insightful, and very funny comedy inevitably square off on each other, motivated by rage, pain, and a scary desire to come clean—perhaps for the first time. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

OPENINGS:

BROADWAY BUCKET LIST: the annual one-night-only 2nd Gen fundraising concert with every performer’s dream to sing any song they've always wanted to, whether "right" for the role or not. Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 7:00 at Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. Doors open at 6 pm for light appetizers, raffles, and a cash bar, and the concert begins at 7pm. Online bidding will take place throughout the evening, and silent auction winners will be announced at 9 pm. Box Office: (716)508-7480 secondgenerationtheatre.com/tickets

PUBLICITY BLURB: So what can you expect? A wide array of amazing performances! Some serious, some silly, and some made up on the spot! The evening includes two full acts and at least one sneak peek of the 2024-2025 season. A brilliantly silly night of theatre with performances by Kristopher Bartolomeo, Leah Berst, Brian Brown, Bobby Cooke, Kelly Copps, Arin Lee Dandes, Vanna Deux, Amy Jakiel, Lily Jones, Lisa Ludwig, Pamela Rose Mangus, Ricky Needham, Anika Pace, Michele Marie Roberts, Joe Russi, Alexandria Watts, all accompanied by Joe Isgar. This event will also serve as the season announcement for 2nd Gen’s 2025-2026 season at the Shea’s Smith Theatre and if you can't make the event, you can still support 2nd Gen with a donation or by bidding on all silent auction items using the link charityauctionstoday.com/bid/2ndgen2025

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD, an oratorio, by Craig Hella Johnson with the Westminster Choir and a chamber orchestra, inspired by the life, death, and legacy of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. ONE NIGHT ONLY, Friday, March 21 at 7:30, with pre and post concert events. Presented by Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 (716) 884-9437 wcpbuffalo.org

CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD PUBLICITY BLURB: This is a choral oratorio (Note: An oratorio is like an opera without staging, such as Handel's "Messiah") composed by Craig Hella Johnson, inspired by the life, death, and legacy of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old college student, who was brutally attacked and left to die near Laramie, Wyoming, in October 1998 in an anti-gay hate crime that shocked the nation and led to significant advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights. His murder became a catalyst for social change, ultimately contributing to the passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009.

Craig Hella Johnson, known for his work with Conspirare, composed this piece as a musical response to Matthew’s story. The oratorio weaves together a variety of musical styles, including classical, folk, gospel, and pop elements, creating an emotionally powerful and deeply reflective experience. The work is structured as a three-part oratorio, blending texts from Matthew’s own journal, poetry, news reports, and interviews with his parents, Dennis and Judy Shepard.

The oratorio explores themes of love, loss, hate, forgiveness, and hope. It begins by setting the scene of the crime and the events surrounding Matthew’s final days. The music then moves into a broader reflection on identity, justice, and the impact of his death. Johnson uses different perspectives, including those of the fence where Matthew was tied, the stars that shone over him, and the larger human community grappling with the tragedy.

The final section shifts toward healing and reconciliation, offering a message of unity, peace, and the transformative power of love. The piece closes with a sense of hope — acknowledging both the pain of the past and the ongoing work needed to create a more just and compassionate world.

Johnson’s eclectic musical language allows CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD to transcend traditional choral forms. The work incorporates elements of American folk music, plainsong, hymnody, and even spoken word, making it both intimate and expansive. It has been praised for its emotional depth and its ability to connect deeply with audiences, fostering meaningful discussions about LGBTQIA+ rights, acceptance, and social justice.

Since its premiere, CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD has been performed widely across the U.S. and internationally. It has resonated with audiences not only as a tribute to Matthew but as a call to empathy and action in the ongoing struggle for equality and human dignity.

DECONSTRUCTION, a new play by Adam Hahn, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Brooke Goergen and Brandon Williamson. 3/21 - 4/6. Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 , presented by First Look Buffalo Theatre Company at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville NY 14221. 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com

DECONSTRUCTION PUBLICITY BLURB: DECONSTRUCTION is a touching, sometimes funny look at relationships, regret and reimagining ourselves after life breaks us down. Naomi and Jacob were high school friends who took very different paths—she, a devoted evangelical who built a life around faith and family; he, a polyamorous widower who long ago let go of convention. Now, decades later, they check into a hotel for a weekend fling. For 48 hours, they decide to throw caution to the wind and seek escape—Naomi from a life of restraint, and Jacob from the ache of a recent loss. Their reunion becomes a bittersweet unraveling of old dreams and long-buried desires as the clock slowly ticks towards Monday. Can they bridge the gap between their worlds and form a real connection, or will their fears leave them feeling even lonelier than before? RUNTIME: 100 minutes (including intermission)

LIZZIE: A ROCK CONCERT MUSICAL, presented by Bellissima Productions, directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Heather Casseri, Timiyah Love, Mia LaMarco, and Megan Mahaney with understudies Madeline Rehm & Annabella Bogart. Touring at three music venues: Milkie's (522 Elmwood near Utica) on March 22nd at 5 pm and March 23rd at 7 pm; Buffalo Distilling Co. (860 Seneca St.) March 27-28th at 7 pm and March 29th at 3 & 7 pm, and the 9th Ward (341 Delaware Ave.) April 4th and 5th at 8 pm. NOTE: preview at 26 Allen (26 Allen St. near Pearl) Thu 3/20 at 7pm. (716) 218-8530 bellissimaproductions.com/

LIZZIE PUBLICITY BLURB: In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife are found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders is Andrew’s youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth. With unapologetic queer undertones and a celebration of female strength, this show dives into Lizzie’s world, where passion and fury collide in an unforgettable explosion of music and emotion. Don’t miss this raw and empowering journey – secure your tickets now and feel the revolution!

Content Warning: Simulated sexual acts, adult language, graphic depictions & discussions of violence, parental sexual abuse, murder, & suicide.

NO RAIN, NO FLOWERS, a cabaret with vocalist Alex McArthur, one night only Mar 22, 2025 at 8:00pm at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst (pro-tip: enter off Getzville Road) (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

NO RAIN, NO FLOWERS PUBLICITY BLURB: Spring is a season of contrasts—the lingering blues of winter giving way to the vibrant beauty of new beginnings. No Rain, No Flowers explores this delicate balance through music, embracing the sorrow and resilience that lead us to joy. Join vocalist Alex McArthur for an evening of storytelling through song, blending blues classics, jazz favorites, musical theatre standouts, and reimagined pop hits. From Betty Carter to Stephen Sondheim to Phil Collins, this thoughtfully curated program will guide you through the heartache and hope that define the season’s transformation. Featuring Harry Graser on piano and Stephen Parisi on bass. Let the music remind you that, just like spring, renewal always follows the storm.

PIPPIN, the 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, musical direction by Joe Isgar, starring Jetaun Louie, Connor Hesch, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, John Kreuzer, Kelleigh Murray, Ollie Ryan, Carter Riccio, Lisa Ludwig, and many more. 3/21-4/6 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, extra matinees Sat 3/19 & 4/5 2:00, extra last day evening show Sun 4/6 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co. on their main stage 4110 Bailey Ave, Amherst 716-848-0800 info@oconnellandcompany.com

PIPPIN PUBLICITY BLURB: There's magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in Stephen Schwartz's (WICKED, GODSPELL, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME) iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. PIPPIN is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

SANCTUARY CITY, a play by Martyna Majok, directed by Thembi Duncan, starring Javier Talor Fox, Zoe Goñez, and Talon Powell. 3/21-4/6 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

SANCTUARY CITY PUBLICITY BLURB: A friendship forged in childhood. A love tested by time. A future waiting to be claimed. G and B have been each other’s safe haven for years. In an unpredictable world, they navigate adolescence with late-night talks, shared dreams, and unconditional care. But when an opportunity arises that could change everything, their loyalty is tested as they come face-to-face with what they truly mean to each other—and what they’re willing to sacrifice for the people they love most in the world. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Sanctuary City is an unforgettable coming-of-age story that examines love in all its forms - friendship, romance, devotion, and the fierce fight to hold on to the people and places that feel like home.

SHUCKED, the Broadway musical, by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, on tour (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

SHUCKED PUBLICITY BLURB: This is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat-out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. Set in the quirky Cobb County, where corn is king, the story follows a community that must band together when their beloved crop faces an unexpected threat. SHUCKED is recommended for ages 10+. SHUCKED contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

NOW AND THEN, a play by Sean Grennan, (author of MAKING GOD LAUGH) directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Sarah Emmerling, Lisa Hinca, Steve Jakiel, and Andrew Salamone. 2/20 - 4/13 Evenings Dinners at 6:00, Show at 7:30; Matinee Dinners at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s Italian American Grill, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227

716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his

girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and

his future with his girlfriend Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices… and the reason he gives is completely unbelievable. But

when a displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. NOW AND THEN is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

THE INFORMER, a dramatic adaptation of Liam O’Flaherty’s novel, written & Directed by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Trevor Dugan, Juli Grygier, Anthony J. Grande, Danette Pawlowski, Dan Morris, John DellaContrada, Nate Chateaux, Margo Davis, and John F Kennedy. Also featured in ensemble: Tyler Collis, Jackson Snodgrass, Sarah Comfort, Katelyn Gard, Catherine Burkhart. 3/13-3/29 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, produced by American Repertory Theatre of WNY on stage at the Compass Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Ave. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

American Repertory Theater of WNY is proud to present the stage adaptation, inspired by Irish proletariat writer Liam O’Flaherty’s 1925 novel, “The Informer”. Written by Artie Award winning 716 playwright, Matthew LaChiusa, this tale of lost souls desperately trying to make sense of a world around them, torn by civil war for National identity, economic hardship, and spiritual absence, is set to open March 13th and runs until March 29th at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY.

"The Informer" centers around Gypo Nolan, a man who has been kicked out of the Dublin police-force, removed of duties from the local battalion of the Irish Revolutionary Party, who is down on his luck. He’s broke, forced to take work at the docks, resorts to the occasional mugging of an American sailor on leave, and has reached a desperate time in his life. Every person has a breaking point, and lives with either sin or grace when they choose how to respond.

The talented ensemble includes Trevor Dugan, Juli Gygier, Anthony Grande, Danette Pawlowski, Catherine Burkhart, John DellaContrada, Dan Morris, Jackson Snodgrass, Nate Chateau, John F Kennedy, Tyler Collis, Scott Gattie, Alicia Adema, Michael Busacco and Katlyn Gard.

OTHER SHOWS OPENING OPENING NEXT WEEK or LATER IN MARCH:

CHESS, the musical, with book by Richard Nelson, lyrics by Tim Rice, and Music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, directed by J. Michael Landis, with musical direction by Fran Landis and choreography by Tara Kaczorowski, starring Emily Yancey as Florence, Jacob Albarella as Freddie, Merrick Allen as Anatoly, and many more. 3/28-4/13 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 produced by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

CHESS PUBLICITY BLURB: Based on an idea by the lyricist of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita, and boasting an immortal score from the two Bs of ABBA, CHESS is likely the most popular cult hit in musical theater history. In this groundbreaking rock musical, the game of chess becomes a metaphor for Cold War politics, international intrigue, and romantic decision-making. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies play out their moves to the pulse of a monumental rock score that includes “Anthem,” “One Night in Bangkok,” and “Pity the Child.” In addition to Emily Yancey as Florence, Jacob Albarella as Freddie, Merrick Allen as Anatoly, Jon May as Molokov, Sydney Conrad as Svetlana, Nathan Andrew Miller as the Arbiter, David Bondrow as Walter, and Daniel Reisdorf as Gregor, the cast features in multiple roles Joe Greenan, Nathanial Higgins, Rebecca Kroetsch, Lauren McGowan, Robert McKnight, Alexandra Montesano, Charlotte Reisdorf, Matt Rittler, Kristen Smigielski, Clara Tan, and Kira Whitehead.

_____

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by Robyn Lee, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer, Steve Copps, Todd Benzin, Adam Yellen, Kristen Tripp Kelley. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

DORIAN, a play by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley, based on Oscar Wilde’s "The Picture of Dorian Gray," directed by Mason Beggs, starring Kris Bartolomeo, Brian Brown, and Dave Spychalski. 3/28-4/13 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 produced by the Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

DORIAN PUBLICITY BLURB: One man’s descent from glorious debauchery to epic self-destruction. Dip into the seductive world of Dorian, a mesmerizing new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s timeless tale. Join us for the North American Premiere of an unforgettable journey through the depths of hedonism, narcissism, and eternal beauty, where one man’s descent into darkness becomes a gripping exploration of morality and self-destruction.

This thrilling stage adaptation delves into Wilde’s own life story, intertwining it with the haunting narrative of Dorian Gray’s tragic downfall. Premiering to critical acclaim at Reading Rep Theatre, this production promises to captivate audiences with its daring blend of glamor, grotesque, and unabashed originality.

Experience the pulse-pounding excitement of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” hailed by The Guardian as “eye-popping experimental” and celebrated by The Stage as a “radical adaptation,” reaffirming the piece’s significance as a touchstone of queer art. With sizzling homoerotic fervor and delicious camp allure, this is a theatrical event not to be missed. Expect to be dazzled, enthralled, and utterly captivated by the electrifying spectacle that awaits.

Content Note: This play deals with sexual content, substance use, violence and death, injustice, and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals.

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR, opera by Gaetano Donizetti, starring Jessie Downs as Lucia, Friday 3/28 at 7:00 & Sunday 3/30 at 5:00, presented by Sotto Voce Opera Company at 1st Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle (think Kleinhans Music Hall) For tickets visit sottovocevocalcollective.com/

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR PUBLICITY BLURB: Lucia di Lammermoor will be presented in a bold new light, featuring athletic vocals in an immersive and imaginative staging. The stunning Romanesque architecture of the First Presbyterian church will provide an ornate and expansive staging area; by moving the players throughout the hall over the course of the show, the audience will get to experience the show’s visceral vocals and fiery drama in an intimate way. Set in 17th century Scotland, Lucia di Lammermoor tells a "Romeo and Juliet"-style saga of warring families and star-crossed lovers. The drama culminates in the famous "mad scene." A spoken role written for this production will serve as a comedic and insightful narrative voice. This character - a re-imagining of Walter Scott, the author of the novel "The Bride of Lammermoor" on which the opera was based - will clue the audience into the subtleties of the drama through interjections in contemporary English.

SHUCKED, a musical by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally with book by Robert Horn. 3/25-3/30 Tue-Fri 7:30, Sat Broadway series tour (8 shows), Mar 25-30, Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

SELECT SHOWS OPENING IN APRIL:

THE HUNG MAN, a play by Ian Bonner & Marty Shea, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Rick Lattimer, Vinny Murphy, Jenny Marie McCabe, Alex Reiser, and Caitlin Coleman. 4/11 - 5/3 Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 (716) 440-5521 buffalounitedartists.org/

THE HUNG MAN PUBLICITY BLURB: Prepare yourself for a cheeky romp through a full-length ribald parody that tips its hat to the cinematic gems of Alfred Hitchcock and their deliciously homoerotic vibes. Picture the tension of “Rope” and the twisty turns of “Strangers on a Train.” “The Hung Man” is a satirical feast on the queer undertones during Hollywood’s Golden Age of Cinema. Strap in. It is going to be a wild evening.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, will include:

THE OUTSIDERS, September 17-23, 2025

THE NOTEBOOK, October 7-13, 2025

WICKED, November 12-30, 2025

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL, Opening December 17, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, March 17-22, 2026

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, April 14-19, 2026

SUFFS, June 2-7-2026

and this summer, the return of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST August 20-24, 2025 as a special subscriber add-on, part of the Gallagher Encore Specials.

The Five Star Bank 2025-26 Broadway Season is presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Albert Nocciolino, and is sponsored locally by Five Star Bank, The Buffalo News, and WKBW-TV.

