GiGi's Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

3-21 or March 21st is World Down Syndrome. Down Syndrome is the genetic condition caused by an extra or third copy of the 21st chromosome. GiGi’s Playhouse a non for-profit achievement center joined in on the world’s celebration, hosting their own celebration.

“This is our fourth or fifth year now just having a big party with about 200 of our friends to come shine a light on the community,” said Will Mondschein, co-founder of GiGi’s Playhouse.

Emily Mondschein Executive Director of GiGi’s playhouse and also a co-founder mentioned that her favorite part of the celebration is seeing everyone have a great time.

“I like watching our adults with Down Syndrome come in like they own the place and, you know make themselves comfortable and just have a great time and party.”

The attendees enjoyed themselves too, saying hanging out with their friends and enjoying the music was the best part of the event.

Sherry Lunney and Geralyn Spiez told WBFO how celebrations like the one held at GiGi’s are important and a good “pick me up” for the community.

“It just brings a much-needed vibe into the community to let people know how much individuals with Down Syndrome can offer to everybody, and what a blessing having a place like GiGi’s so close to home,” said Lunney.

“Lucas, my son is 17, so we've been a part of the Down Syndrome Community for quite a while. I'm an occupational therapist and I do the Gigi fit, early intervention group here on Saturday mornings with the babies, and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to come out and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with everyone,” said Spiez