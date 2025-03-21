Big Bids, Big Savings & Spring Cleaning

Spring is in the air, and so is a fresh new Group Chat! This week, Cory McCants, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and Katie Colby dive into the jaw-dropping world of online auctions—because, seriously, who is paying that much for random collectibles (or Cheetos)? Then, it’s time to talk money: tax season is here, we’re breaking down the best tips for managing finances, and celebrating credit card reduction day!

But that’s not all! Gen Z is over microtrends—why is timeless style making a comeback? And with spring finally here, who is planning a major clean-up? From home organization to digital decluttering, they discuss their favorite ways to reset for the season (and the perfect playlist to do it with!).