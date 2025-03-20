© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

Producer’s Picks of the Week: Downtown Buffalo and The Sheconomy

Published March 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we highlight two standout segments from the previous week. First, we revisit a conversation about how the COVID-19 Pandemic altered downtown Buffalo, and what the future of office space looks like in the area. WBFO’s Jim Fink sits down with Bob Shibley, the former Dean of the UB School of Architecture, and Jake Schneider, a local developer and entrepreneur who’s worked on multiple downtown projects. Next, we highlight a conversation with Mary Kate Loftus and Lauren Schellinger from Impressia Bank. The two sit down with Naila Ansari Catilo, to discuss how banking practices impact women entrepreneurs, and how to address the needs of the rapidly growing “sheconomy”.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More