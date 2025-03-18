© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Banking on Women | Unlocking the Sheconomy's Full Potential

Published March 18, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
The women’s economy is expanding at twice the rate of other businesses, yet traditional banks and fintech institutions are still falling short in addressing the needs of the rapidly growing sheconomy. Why is that? Today, we take a closer look with Mary Kate Loftus, President of Impressia Bank, and Lauren Schellinger, Vice President and Regional Relationship Manager. They sit down with Naila Ansari Catilo to explore how banking practices impact women entrepreneurs and how Impressia Bank is pioneering a fresh, innovative approach to financial empowerment.

