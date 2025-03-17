© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Downtown Buffalo’s Future: Redevelopment, Housing, and Post-Pandemic Growth

Published March 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
On today’s episode, we dive into the transformation and the challenges facing downtown Buffalo. We welcome Bob Shibley, the former dean of UB's School of Architecture and Planning, and Jake Schneider, an entrepreneur and developer of multiple downtown projects. The two sit down with WBFO reporter Jim Fink to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on downtown Buffalo, opportunities for rehabilitating office buildings into multi-tenant housing, and the need for public sector support to facilitate development.

