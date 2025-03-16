A Tesla protester targeted by Elon Musk speaks out: 'I have to protect myself.'

Organizers say protests are planned this weekend at more than 100 Tesla stores nationwide. The demonstrations are part of a backlash to Elon Musk's role in upending the federal government. Musk has been using his social media platform, X, to individually target some of the protesters. One protest organizer in Seattle describes what it like to have your life turned upside down from attacks on X by Elon Musk.

