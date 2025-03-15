© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
Skin in the Game

Preserving Sports History with Greg Tranter

Published March 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
SKIN IN THE GAME logo with a headshot of guest Greg Tranter
Mariann Do

This week, John and Tim sit down with Greg Tranter, author, historian, and one of the most dedicated curators of sports memorabilia. Greg shares insights into his incredible Buffalo Bills collection, one of the largest in existence, and his passion for preserving the game's rich history. With five books to his name and his role as assistant executive director of the Pro Football Researchers Association, Greg discusses the importance of documenting sports history and the fascinating stories behind some of his most treasured pieces. Tune in for a deep dive into the world of sports collecting, research, and the legacy of football history!

Skin in the Game | Season 1
Latest Episodes
Load More