Sound Barriers: Steven Dean

A leading voice on the political economy of taxation, philanthropy, and social enterprise, Steven has shaped global tax discourse through his scholarship and advocacy. He’s authored several books, including the award-winning For-Profit Philanthropy (Oxford 2023), and published in venues like NYU Law Review and The Nation. His research on bias in tax law has led him to testify before Congress and speak at the UN, influencing both U.S. policy and international tax frameworks. A professor and former vice dean at Brooklyn Law School, he has also led NYU Law’s Graduate Tax Program and served on key tax policy boards. He created and hosted The Tax Maven podcast. His books are available from Oxford University Press (also here) and Aspen Publishing.