Shamrocks, Brackets & Pi: A Festive Group Chat Celebration!

Get ready for a lively and festive episode of Group Chat! This week, Bentley and friends Pat Kelly, S.J. Velasquez, and Charmagne Chi dive into all things St. Patrick’s Day—from the rich history of Irish dance and music to the unique story behind not one, but TWO Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parades and the lasting influence of Irish heritage in the city.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! We’re also tackling March Madness and Pi Day, breaking down the bracket buzz, debating the best pump-up songs, and testing our math skills with Pi-themed trivia. Plus, Group Chat’s social media expert, Katie Daughterty, will wow us all by reciting an impressive string of Pi digits live on air!

It’s a jam-packed episode filled with history, culture, and plenty of laughs—don’t miss it!

