© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
What's Next?
What’s Next?

The Future of Africana Studies in Today’s Climate

Published March 11, 2025 at 2:19 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s episode, we focus on the importance and challenges of Africana Studies in the current political climate. We welcome back Dr. Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of Africana Studies at Buffalo State. The mission of the program highlights interconnectedness, diverse disciplines, and student activism. He sits down with Jay Moran and Naila Ansari to dive into the critical importance of preserving and amplifying African knowledge and perspectives, especially in the face of ongoing challenges.

What's Next? 2025
Latest Episodes
Load More