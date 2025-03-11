The Future of Africana Studies in Today’s Climate

On today’s episode, we focus on the importance and challenges of Africana Studies in the current political climate. We welcome back Dr. Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator of Africana Studies at Buffalo State. The mission of the program highlights interconnectedness, diverse disciplines, and student activism. He sits down with Jay Moran and Naila Ansari to dive into the critical importance of preserving and amplifying African knowledge and perspectives, especially in the face of ongoing challenges.