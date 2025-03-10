Building a Stronger Workforce: Supporting Small Businesses & Job Growth in WNY

On today’s episode, we examine workforce and small business development initiatives in Western New York, as well as the need for collaboration and support to help individuals and businesses thrive. We welcome Glenn Aronow, a Business Services and One Stop Center Manager at Niagara County Employment Training; Bukola Morgan, a Business Service Manager at Workforce Buffalo; and Susan McCartney, the Director of the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State University. The three sit down with Artrell Williams to discuss the importance of training, development, and local workforce programs.