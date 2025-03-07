Theater Talk: The joys of seeing a show more than once, including MOTHERS AND SONS at Niagara U. and THE LOVED ONES at Irish Classical. Continuing this week GOODNIGHT, TYLER at Ujima, THE HOBBIT at TOY, and THE WIZ at Shea's

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk the joys of seeing a play or musical again, such as MOTHERS AND SONS at Niagara University or THE WIZ at Shea's, and the special joy of seeing a play twice with the same cast ("That magical moment, after the lights but just before the first words are spoken") which they enjoyed at Irish Classical for THE LOVED ONES. There's humor mixed with drama in GOODNIGHT TYLER at Ujima's Lorna C. Hill Theatre. Please see listings below for what's up, what's closing, and what's coming down the road. Here's another reminder that Shakespeare in Delaware Park has their annual fundraising "feast" (5-course meal) on the Ides of March (3/15/2025) at Rich's Atrium. Visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2025-fabulous-feast/ for details.

theatertalkbuffalo.com

buffalorising.com

COVID, and the flu, and some weird respiratory thing going around are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCES TO SEE...

THE HOBBIT, play by Greg Banks, based on the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Glen Chitty, Anna Krempholtz, Thomas Evans, Preston Williams, and Lily Jones. 3/1 - 3/9 Sat - Sun at 2:00, presented by Theater of Youth. Recommended ages: 10+ and families. 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201 716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org.

PUBLICITY BLURB: Our unlikely hero, Bilbo Baggins, would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea and a plate of bacon and eggs. However, he somehow finds himself on a magically mystical adventure. Staged with speed and surprises, you’ll be delighted as things change before your very eyes. Discover what happens as Bilbo travels on an epic journey over freezing mountains and a frightening forest, meeting all sorts of fierce creatures—some who want to eat him, others who turn into dear friends.

THE WIZ, National Tour, Mar 4 - 9, 2025 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages. THE WIZ premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an instant sensation, going on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, and Best Original Score. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), and award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King).

OPENING THIS WEEK:

TARZAN, the Disney musical, music and lyrics by Phil Collins, starring Sean Ryan as Tarzan and Jenny McCabe as Jane, 3/6 - 3/16 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 2:00, Sun 3:00 presented by the Historic Palace Theatre of Lockport, 2 East Ave. Lockport, NY 14094 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org

Tarzan the Musical PUBLICITY BLURB: Tarzan, a shipwrecked baby who was raised in an African jungle by apes, has his first encounter with humans (including the beautiful Jane) and must choose where he belongs - the "civilized" human world or the "wild" one that nurtured him.

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

BLACK BEAR ISLAND (in previews this weekend), a new play by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Daniel Lendzian, starring Gabrielle Nunzio, Russell C. Holt, Kira Whitehead, Kathleen Rooney, Alejandra Sutherland, Connor Raposa, Ayden Herreid, and Jared Eichel. 2/19 - 3/8 all performances at 7:30 plus one Saturday matinee, March 1 at 3:30. Note: pay what you can previews on 2/14, 2/15, 2/16, 2/18, Opening night is Wed 2/19, and Industry night is Monday 2/24. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

BLACK BEAR ISLAND PUBLICITY BLURB: "On Black Bear Island, the deadliest predator is the past." For fans of Gone Girl, Twin Peaks, True Detective and Ozark. Following the mysterious death of her estranged childhood sweetheart, Amitra returns home for the first time in sixteen years and is plunged into a nightmare of secrets and lies. In this gripping psychological thriller, the ancient Pacific Northwest Forest engulfs the house and long-buried memories surface, forcing Amitra to confront the ghosts of her past in order to survive the present. With its masterful blend of mystery, suspense, and raw emotion, BLACK BEAR ISLAND explores the haunting power of guilt and the dangerous allure of nostalgia where reality blurs and the past refuses to stay buried. This 2023 Mazumdar Award-winning new play is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you questioning the nature of reality.

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

NEXT TO NORMAL, a musical, by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, directed by Randall Kramer. 2/19 - 3/16 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre c/o Daemen College

4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (tip: enter off Getzville Rd.)

(716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

NEXT TO NORMAL PUBLICITY BLURB: In this emotionally charged, Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, a suburban household copes with family secrets, crisis, and unpredictability with poignancy, humor, and love.

NOW AND THEN, a play by Sean Grennan, (author of MAKING GOD LAUGH) directed by Jay Desiderio. 2/20 - 4/13 Evenings Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30; Matinees Dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s Italian American Grill, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227

716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his

girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and

his future with his girlfriend Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices…and the reason he gives is completely unbelievable. But

when a displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. NOW AND THEN is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET, a comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis, co-directed by Scott Behrend and Mike Doben, starring Dave Mitchell, Peter Johnson, Peter Palmisano and Melinda Capeles alongside Johnny Rowe, Xavier Harris, Jenn Stafford, Bobby Cooke, Davida Evette Tolbert, Eve Everette, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and Dan Torres. 2/20 - 3/23 (four weeks) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET PUBLICITY BLURB: The Ortiz Funeral Room is in big trouble: The body of beloved community activist and nun Sister Rose has been stolen from the viewing room, and waiting for her proper return are some of New York City’s most emotionally charged, life-challenged neighborhood denizens, trying to find a place to put their grief, checkered pasts, and their uncertain futures. Among the equally hilarious and tragic twelve characters, you’ll meet Rooftop, a chronically unfaithful but otherwise popular Los Angeles DJ, looking to reconcile with the love of his life; Pinky and Edwin, two brothers tragically linked forever; and the outrageously angry Norca, who doesn’t let the fact that she slept with her best friend’s husband deter her from the full expectation of being immediately forgiven of her sin by her best friend, Inez, still in pain fifteen years later. The rest of the crowd in this dark, insightful, and very funny comedy inevitably square off on each other, motivated by rage, pain, and a scary desire to come clean—perhaps for the first time. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

OTHER SHOWS OPENING LATER IN MARCH:

CHESS, the musical with book by Richard Nelson, lyrics by Tim Rice, and Music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. 3/28-4/13 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 produced by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

CHESS PUBLICITY BLURB: Based on an idea by the lyricist of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita, and boasting an immortal score from the two Bs of ABBA, CHESS is likely the most popular cult hit in musical theater history. In this groundbreaking rock musical, the game of chess becomes a metaphor for Cold War politics, international intrigue, and romantic decision-making. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians, and spies play out their moves to the pulse of a monumental rock score that includes “Anthem,” “One Night in Bangkok,” and “Pity the Child.”

DECONSTRUCTION, a new play by Adam Hahn, directed by Lara D. Haberberger, starring Brooke Goergen and Brandon Williamson. 3/21 - 4/6. Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 , presented by First Look Buffalo Theatre Company at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville NY 14221. 716-771-6358 or email FirstLookBuffalo@gmail.com

DECONSTRUCTION PUBLICITY BLURB: DECONSTRUCTION is a touching, sometimes funny look at relationships, regret and reimagining ourselves after life breaks us down. Naomi and Jacob were high school friends who took very different paths—she, a devoted evangelical who built a life around faith and family; he, a polyamorous widower who long ago let go of convention. Now, decades later, they check into a hotel for a weekend fling. For 48 hours, they decide to throw caution to the wind and seek escape—Naomi from a life of restraint, and Jacob from the ache of a recent loss. Their reunion becomes a bittersweet unraveling of old dreams and long-buried desires as the clock slowly ticks towards Monday. Can they bridge the gap between their worlds and form a real connection, or will their fears leave them feeling even lonelier than before? RUNTIME: 100 minutes (including intermission)

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by Robyn Lee, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer, Steve Copps, Todd Benzin, Adam Yellen, Kristen Tripp Kelley. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

DORIAN, a play by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley, directed by Mason Beggs, starring Kris Bartolomeo, Brian Brown, and Dave Spychalski. 3/28-4/13 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 produced by the Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

A North American Premiere Production.

Based on Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Directed by Mason Beggs.

DORIAN PUBLICITY BLURB: One man’s descent from glorious debauchery to epic self-destruction. A North American Premiere Production.

Based on Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Dip into the seductive world of Dorian, a mesmerizing new adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s timeless tale, crafted by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and Owen Horsley. Join us for the North American Premiere of an unforgettable journey through the depths of hedonism, narcissism, and eternal beauty, where one man’s descent into darkness becomes a gripping exploration of morality and self-destruction.

This thrilling stage adaptation delves into Wilde’s own life story, intertwining it with the haunting narrative of Dorian Gray’s tragic downfall. Premiering to critical acclaim at Reading Rep Theatre, this production promises to captivate audiences with its daring blend of glamor, grotesque, and unabashed originality.

Experience the pulse-pounding excitement of “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” hailed by The Guardian as “eye-poppingly experimental” and celebrated by The Stage as a “radical adaptation” reaffirming the piece’s significance as a touchstone of queer art. With sizzling homoerotic fervor and deliciously camp allure, this is a theatrical event not to be missed. Expect to be dazzled, enthralled, and utterly captivated by the electrifying spectacle that awaits.

Content Note: This play deals with sexual content, substance use, violence and death, injustice and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals.

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR, opera by Gaetano Donizetti, 3/28 & 3/30, produced by Sotto Voce Opera Company

PIPPIN, the 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, musical direction by Joe Isgar, starring Jetaun Louie, Connor Hesch, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci,

John Kreuzer, Kelleigh Murray, Ollie Ryan, Carter Riccio, Lisa Ludwig, and many more. 3/21-4/6 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, extra matinees Sat 3/19 & 4/5 2:00, extra last day evening show Sun 4/6 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co. on their main stage 4110 Bailey Ave, Amherst 716-848-0800 info@oconnellandcompany.com

PIPPIN PUBLICITY BLURB: There's magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war in Stephen Schwartz's (Wicked, Godspell, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

SANCTUARY CITY, a play by Martyna Majok. 3/21-4/6 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

SANCTUARY CITY PUBLICITY BLURB: A friendship forged in childhood. A love tested by time. A future waiting to be claimed. G and B have been each other’s safe haven for years. In an unpredictable world, they navigate adolescence with late-night talks, shared dreams, and unconditional care. But when an opportunity arises that could change everything, their loyalty is tested as they come face-to-face with what they truly mean to each other—and what they’re willing to sacrifice for the people they love most in the world. From Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, Sanctuary City is an unforgettable coming-of-age story that examines love in all its forms - friendship, romance, devotion, and the fierce fight to hold on to the people and places that feel like home.

SHUCKED, a musical by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally with book by Robert Horn. 3/25-3/30 Tue-Fri 7:30, Sat Broadway series tour (8 shows), Mar 25-30, Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

THE INFORMER, play, an adaptation of Liam O’Flaherty’s novel, written & Ddrected by Matthew LaChiusa, starring Trevor Dugan, Juli Grygier, Anthony Grande, Danette Pawlowski, Dan Morris, John Dellacontrada, Nate Chateaux, Margo Davis, and John F Kennedy. Also featured in ensemble: Tyler Collis, Jackson Snodgrass, Sarah Comfort, Katelyn Gard, Catherine Burkhart. 3/13-3/29 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00, produced by American Repertory Theatre of WNY on stage at the Compass Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Ave. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

