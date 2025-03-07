The Scoreboard - March 7th

SECTION VI BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND PREVIEW

Over the next three days, seventeen different high school basketball teams will be crowned Section VI Champions. Here’s your ultimate guide to Championship Weekend for high school hoops in Western New York.

FRIDAY MARCH 7TH

6PM - Buffalo State - Boys A2 - #4 Buffalo Science vs #10 Lackawanna

Path to the Title Game: Buff Sci defeated #8 East Aurora 48-44; Lackawanna handled #3 Olean 58-38.

Series History: Lackawanna won the lone non-league meeting 62-55, thanks to a big lead early.

Spotlight Players: Buff Sci: Jaleel Flowers, G (Jr) Lack: Sammy Ikegwuonu, F (Jr)

6PM - JCC - Boys D - #1 Panama vs #2 Forestville

Path to the Title Game: Panama defeated #4 Clymer 68-41 in the semi; Forestville topped #3 Pine Valley 52-35.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Panama: Carter Brink, G (Jr) Forestville: Jacob Anders, G (Soph)

7:45PM - Buffalo State - Boys A1 - #1 Grand Island vs #3 Williamsville South

Path to the Title Game: Grand Island took down #5 Pioneer 57-53; Will South won the Battle of Main Street, defeating Amherst 61-45.

Series History: First Meeting this season.

Spotlight Players: GI: Dane Brown, G (Soph) Will South: Nathan Wilemski, G (Jr)

*This game will be featured on WBFO’s Friday Night Lights*

7:45PM - JCC - Boys C - #2 Holland vs #4 Westfield

Path to the Title Game: Holland knocked off #3 Franklinville with a 65-41 win; Westfield upset #1 seed Randolph, 64-58 in Double Overtime.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Holland: Brady Wiskup, F (Sr) Westfield: Carson Swanson, G (Sr)

SATURDAY MARCH 8TH

12PM - Buffalo State - Boys B2 - #4 Wilson vs #7 Allegany-Limestone

Path to the Title Game: Wilson beat defending regional champs #1 Salamanca 63-60; Allegany-Limestone closed out a 70-63 win over #3 Eden in a rematch from last year’s semi final loss.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Wilson: Aidan Neumann, G (Jr) All-Limestone: Carson Kwiatkowski, G (Sr)

12PM - JCC - Girls D - #1 Sherman vs #3 Panama

Path to the Title Game: Sherman defeated #5 Clymer 50-11; Panama took down #2 Pine Valley 60-42.

Series History: Sherman dominated the first meeting in December, winning 74-34. In the rematch at Sherman, however, Panama showed tremendous improvement, but Sherman swept the season series with a 58-52 win.

Spotlight Players: Sherman: Kelsey Wagner, G (Sr) Panama: Kaitlyn Horton, F (Sr)

1:45PM - Buffalo State - Boys B1 - #1 Akron vs #2 Olmsted

Path to the Title Game: Akron cruised past #4 Alden with a 46-31 win; Olmsted overcame a 12-point first quarter deficit to defeat #3 Middle Early College 67-57 in overtime.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Akron: Derren Brooks, F (Soph) Olmsted: Tacari McCray, G (Jr)

2PM - JCC - Girls C - #3 Frewsburg vs #5 Maple Grove

Path to the Title Game: Frewsburg upset #2 Randolph with a 50-47 win; Maple Grove beat #8 Franklinville 45-34 in the semis, after Franklinville knocked off top-seeded Holland in the quarterfinal.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Frewsburg: Jadyn Trocki, G (Soph) MG: Bryanna Cornell, F (Jr)

3:30PM - Buffalo State - Boys AAA - #1 Jamestown vs #2 Niagara Falls

Path to the Title Game: Jamestown earned a bye to the Final as the top seed; Niagara Falls handled #3 Lancaster 81-53.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Jamestown: Elijah Farmer, F (Jr) NF: John Strong, G (Jr)

7PM - Buffalo State - Boys AA2 - #1 Health Sciences vs #7 Williamsville East

Path to the Title Game: Health Sciences defeated #5 Sweet Home 63-44; Will East upset #2 Kenmore West 62-45 in the quarterfinal, before defeating #6 Hamburg 69-42 in the semis.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Health Sci: Nahssan Young, G (Jr) Will East: Puneet Singh, F (Sr)

8:30PM - Buffalo State - Boys AA1 - #1 Orchard Park vs #3 Lockport

Path to the Title Game: Orchard Park took care of business with a 68-50 win over #4 Will North; Lockport pulled away from #2 McKinley for a 78-67 win.

Series History: Lockport won the lone non-league meeting this season, 64-44 at OP.

Spotlight Players: OP: Max Mancabelli, G (Soph) Lockport: Charlie Croff, G (Jr)

SUNDAY MARCH 9TH

10:30AM - Buffalo State - Girls AA - #1 North Tonawanda vs #2 Starpoint

Path to the Title Game: NT took care of #4 Kenmore West with a 56-40 win; Starpoint pulled away for a 48-40 win over #3 Orchard Park.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: NT: Annabelle Day, G (Jr) Starpoint: Megan Milleville, F (Sr)

12:15PM - Buffalo State - Girls B2 - #2 Salamanca vs #4 Wilson

Path to the Title Game: Salamanca beat #3 Eden 56-34; Wilson squeaked out a 38-37 win over #8 Portville.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Salamanca: Mackenzie Crouse, F (Jr) Wilson: Emily Philips, G (Sr)

2PM - Buffalo State - Girls B1 - #2 Health Sciences vs #4 Newfane

Path to the Title Game: Health Sciences handled #3 Olmsted with a 48-29 win; Newfane upset #1 Southwestern 57-55 with a dominant middle-two quarters defensively.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Health Sci: Noora Alkaldi, G (Sr) Newfane: Anna Chunco, G (Sr)

3:45PM - Buffalo State - Girls A2 - #1 Depew vs #2 Lewiston-Porter

Path to the Title Game: Depew marched past East Aurora with a 45-28 win; Lew-Port dominated #6 Maryvale 54-35 in the semis.

Series History: First meeting this season

Spotlight Players: Depew: Olivia Leazott, G (Jr) Lew-Port: Lily Baird, F (Sr)

5:30PM - Buffalo State - Girls A1 - #1 Amherst vs #3 Williamsville South

Path to the Title Game: Amherst defeated #4 Lake Shore 67-57; Will South emphatically knocked off #2 Iroquois with a 98-73 win.

Series History: The only non-league Battle of Main Street came down to the wire, with a 58-52 Will South win at home.

Spotlight Players: Amherst: Lucy Giordano, G (Fr) Will South: Kimora Berry, G (Sr)

7:15PM - Buffalo State - Girls AAA - #1 Lancaster vs #3 Jamestown

Path to the Title Game: Lancaster earned a bye to the title game as the top seed; Jamestown won a hard fought battle over #2 Niagara Falls, 52-48.

Series History: Lancaster dominated both meetings, by 31 and 26 points respectively.

Spotlight Players: Lancaster: Madison Francis, G (Sr) Jamestown: Aiyanna Stam, G (Fr)

SABRES ENTER TRADE DEADLINE DAY WITH FIFTH STRAIGHT LOSS

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Sabres blew a multiple goal lead to lose in regulation last night, falling 6-5 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The loss extends Buffalo’s losing streak to five straight games entering today’s trade deadline. The Sabres have handcuffed themselves, by signing their youthful core to long-term contracts after they all had a collective career season two years ago. Hoping for more development, this group has seemingly plateaued, with very little hope remaining for a major change to come from the front office. While they’ve been involved in trade rumors for months, it’s unlikely that GM Kevyn Adams can get any major deal across the finish line, with most playoff contenders looking to take advantage of Buffalo’s current standing.

The Sabres return to play tomorrow night in Florida against the defending Cup Champion Panthers at 6PM.

DAEMEN MBB HONORED WITH PLAYER AND COACH OF THE YEAR HONORS IN ECC

The East Coast Conference has announced their regular season awards for the basketball season, as #1 ranked Daemen received numerous honors. Their men’s basketball Head Coach Mike MacDonald was named the conference’s Coach of the Year, and the league’s Player of the Year nod was given to Hamburg native Benjamin Bill. The Wildcats host the ECC Postseason Tournament this weekend in Amherst.

BANDITS RETURN HOME TOMORROW NIGHT TO HOST CALGARY

The top-ranked Bandits are finally back in Buffalo tomorrow night, returning home after sweeping their two-game road trip. The orange and black host 6-6 Calgary on Saturday night at 6:30PM. It’s the first of a home-and-home series with the Roughnecks, as the season series will shift west next weekend. The 9-1 Bandits’ schedule alternates from home and away each weekend from here on out till the postseason.

