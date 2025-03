Chelsea O, host of The Scene, sat down with Meghan Parnell of the Toronto band Bywater Call to talk about their latest album, songwriting process, busy touring schedule and their upcoming show at The Caz in Buffalo on Saturday, March 8th. Bywater Call's sound has been described as "epic and electric," and their latest album, Shepherd, is available on all streaming platforms. Hear their song “For All We Know” on The Bridge.