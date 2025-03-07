New Music Friday: The best albums out March 7

It's Friday, which means dozens of new albums, EPs and mixtapes hit streaming services last night. The NPR Music team listened to almost 80 albums to prepare for this week's New Music Friday, and the two records that stood out the most both came from Nashville, so we had to have Celia Gregory, the incredible morning host at public radio station WNXP, on the podcast.

Celia introduced us to Annie DiRusso, whose Super Pedestrian might be our favorite album of the bunch, and explained the significance of Jason Isbell's first acoustic solo album.

The Starting Five

/ Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist ASTROPICAL.

Stephen and Celia give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Annie DiRusso, Super Pedestrian (Stream)

(Stream) Jason Isbell, Foxes in the Snow (Stream)

(Stream) SASAMI, Blood on the Silver Screen (Stream)

(Stream) Divorce, Drive To Goldenhammer (Stream)

(Stream) ASTROPICAL (Bomba Estéreo + Rawayana), s/t (Stream)

More on ASTROPICAL from NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento: Bomba Estéreo and Rawayana unite to celebrate lesser-known Caribbean sounds

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast!

The Lightning Round

/ Columbia Records / Columbia Records JENNIE of BLACKPINK

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Lady Gaga, Mayhem

JENNIE, RUBY

Vundabar, Surgery and Pleasure

Bob Mould, Here We Go Crazy

Swervedriver, The World's Fair EP

EP Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, Fantasie

NPR's Ann Powers covered Lady Gaga's latest earlier this week: Pop needs freaks. Thankfully, Lady Gaga is back

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

/ Iced Up / Iced Up Icewear Vezzo.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Arny Margret, I Miss You, I Do

Ben Edge, Children of Albion

Esme Emerson, Applesauce EP

EP Franc Moody, Chewing the Fat

Fust, Big Ugly

Hamilton Leithauser, This Side Of The Island

HOUSE Of ALL SOULS, s/t

HotWax, Hot Shock

Jad Fair & Samuel Locke, Ward Pure Candy

Jethro Tull, Curious Ruminant

Kinski, Stumbledown Terrace

LAKE, Bucolic

Marina Zispin, Now You See Me, Now You Don't

Michael Cera Palin, We Could Be Brave

Moreish Idols, All In The Game

Orchid, The Skull Sessions

Pale Blue Eyes, New Place

SIYAHKAL, Days Of Smoke And Ash

SKLOSS, The Pattern Speaks

Snails, Just Look Around

Spiritbox, Tsunami Sea

The Tubs, Cotton Crown

Will Stratton, Points of Origin

Country/Folk/Americana

Benmont Tench, The Melancholy Season

Caylee Hammack, Bed of Roses

Clara Mann, Rift

Gabrielle Pietrangelo, Back to the Heart

Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver, Hinterland

Mackenzie Carpenter, Hey Country Queen

Mike Farris, The Sound of Muscle Shoals

Rose Betts, T here Is No Ship

Sierra Hull, A Tip Toe High Wire

The Wiggles, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!

Tobacco City, Horses

Rap/Hip-Hop

3House, Terminal 3

6ix, Homebody

Apollo Brown, Elevator Music

Big Zuu & Capo Lee, Signed & Delivered

Cookin Soul & ANKHLEJOHN, The Michelin Man

Doodlebug and 80 Empire, A Galactic Love Supreme

Evilgiane and Harto Falion, The Hurtless

Fredo Bang & TEC, 8 Legged Gorilla

Icewear Vezzo, UNDEFEATED EP

EP KenTheMan, Kinda Famous

Lord Finesse, The SP 1200 Project: Sounds & Frequencies in Technicolor

Mg Lil Bubba, Bub's Burgers

V/A, Benny the Butcher Presents: The Outcome

Global

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PAPOTA

Lagartijeando, 7 Caminos

Los Pirañas, Una Oportunidad más de triunfar en la vida

Mohammad Mostafa Heydarian, Noor-e Vojood

Electronic/Out There

Alabaster DePlume, A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole

EARTH BALL, Actual Earth Music Vol 1 & 2

Eats Everything, We Lost Ourselves and Found a Family

Flutter Ridder, s/t

Forest Swords, Bolted (Deconstructed)

Haroula Rose & oliver hill, Cycles

Hundred Waters, Re: Communicating

Jimi Tenor & Freestyle Man, Sinus Amoris (Songs from the Bay of Love)

JJULIUS, Vol. 3

Joseph Schiano di Lombo, Le tact

Kedr Livanskiy, Myrtus Myth

Kraftwerk, Autobahn - 50th Anniversary Edition

Lust For Youth & Croatian Amor, All Worlds

Machinedrum, 3RMX82

Megabasse, Flamenca

Monde UFO, Flamingo Tower

Raisa K, Affectionately

SoFTT, NEW HaRDD EP

EP Sunju Hargun, The Golden Triangle

Tokimonsta, Eternal Reverie

Upsammy, Open Catalyst EP

EP Zombie Zombie, Funk Kraut

