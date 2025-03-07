© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Legends, Leaders, and Everyday Women Who Shape the World

Published March 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
link should have been pasted in the doc.

It’s Women’s History Month, and Group Chat is celebrating the trailblazers and everyday heroes who inspire, challenge, and change the world! Bentley is joined by Dr. Naila Ansari-Catilo, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Pat Kelly to talk about their personal heroes (Dolly Parton, obviously) and the advice from the women in our lives that we’ll never forget. They also dive into the complexities of modern womanhood—balancing careers, motherhood, and the rise of DINK life (Dual Income, No Kids). Plus, they talk about Diana Taurasi’s legendary basketball career and other female athletes making waves today. Join the crew as they celebrate the women shaping our past, present, and future!

Group Chat 2025
