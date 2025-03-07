Legends, Leaders, and Everyday Women Who Shape the World

It’s Women’s History Month, and Group Chat is celebrating the trailblazers and everyday heroes who inspire, challenge, and change the world! Bentley is joined by Dr. Naila Ansari-Catilo, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Pat Kelly to talk about their personal heroes (Dolly Parton, obviously) and the advice from the women in our lives that we’ll never forget. They also dive into the complexities of modern womanhood—balancing careers, motherhood, and the rise of DINK life (Dual Income, No Kids). Plus, they talk about Diana Taurasi’s legendary basketball career and other female athletes making waves today. Join the crew as they celebrate the women shaping our past, present, and future!