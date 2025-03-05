Prominent artists and advocates killed in Allentown double homicide

Mickey Harmon, 40, and partner Jordan Celotto, 37, two prominent members of Buffalo’s Allentown and LGBTQ+ communities, were found dead at their home on St Louis Place, in what police have ruled a double homicide.

A friend of the couple went to their Allentown home Tuesday afternoon after one of them didn't show up for work. Police say that's when the friend noticed a random man in the house with a knife, and called 911.

Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Robert Overdorf said officers were able to get the man into custody, but not before he cut himself. The 35 year-old "person of interest" was taken to ECMC under police supervision.

"Upon a subsequent search of the house, officers did locate two deceased victims. The medical examiner's office did determine the cause of death to be blunt force trauma," said Overdorf. "Obviously, this investigation is ongoing by the Buffalo Police homicide squad, but at this time, there is no indication at this point in the investigation that it is related to a hate crime. But obviously we are early in the investigation and continue to investigate all leads."

Fillmore District Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, the first openly gay member of the council, was emotional at the press conference. Saying he knew Harmon and Celotto personally, and they were huge pillars in the community.

"I refuse to allow Mickey and Jordan's memory to be attached to these heinous crimes," said Nowakowski. "I want everybody to know that these people were artists, were people of the Allentown community, who made it better, who made things happen, who worked with me ever since I got into office. When you look and see Allentown and its vibrancy, its festivals, its artwork, think of them because that is who they are."

Harmon was the co-owner of an art shop on Allen Street, and active with various Allentown business associations. Celotto was also a prominent artist in the local arts scene.

"It's heartbreaking whenever we lose someone in the city of Buffalo to this type of violence, this unspeakable violence, but when you have people who contribute on the level that that they did it hits home a little harder," said Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon. "You know you'd be hard pressed to walk through Allentown without a reminder of their participation in and their commitment to the city of Buffalo and things that take place here year round."

The Buffalo Police Department is continuing their investigation in collaboration with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.