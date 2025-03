John and Tim sit down with Jonny Greco, Co-founder and “Chief Energy Officer” at Shine Entertainment, for a behind-the-scenes look at the world of game-day entertainment. Jonny talks about crafting unforgettable experiences at sporting events—win or lose. From dazzling lights and heart-pounding music to special effects, giveaways, and fan engagement, every detail is meticulously designed to electrify the crowd and bring stadiums to life.