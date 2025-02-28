© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations, Music Tours Headed to Buffalo and Toronto, and the Oscar Goes To?

Published February 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
This week on Group Chat, we’re talking Oscars, Rock & Roll, and the anticipated music tour season! Bentley is joined by Cory McCants, actor, educator, and host of Compact History, award-winning filmmaker and author, Travis Carlson, and Donny Kutzbach, Co-Owner of Town Ballroom and Partner of Funtime Presents and the Buffalo Outer Harbor Concert Series. They roll out the red carpet and talk about Oscar nominations (including the GC audience’s favorite picture pick) and recently released Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations. The music conversation continues as we break down the anticipated concert season, who’s out touring, and what must-see shows are coming to Buffalo and Toronto this summer.

