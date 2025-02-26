© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media

SUNY and CUNY students call for increased state funding amid federal funding freeze

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:51 PM EST
SUNY and CUNY students gathered at the state capitol in Albany Wednesday demanding for more state funding for New York's public education institutions.
Samantha Simmons
SUNY and CUNY students gathered at the state capitol in Albany Wednesday demanding for more state funding for New York's public education institutions.

Some SUNY and CUNY students say if funding for higher education is affected by federal spending cuts under the Trump administration, they hope the state will step in.

Federal funding for higher education and research is in question amid President Trump’s efforts to freeze federal grants and loans. Confusion remains at agencies like the National Institutes of Health, which supports academic research across the country.

SUNY's Research Foundation estimates it will lose $79 million in current grants, which includes more than $21 million through June. A coalition of 22 state attorneys general is suing the Trump administration after the NIH said it would slash funding for “indirect cost” reimbursements, covering things like lab costs, faculty, infrastructure and utilities.

At the same time, students gathered at the state capitol in Albany Wednesday to call for more state funding for New York's public colleges and universities. Giovanni Harvey is a graduate student at the University at Albany and Student Assembly President.

“Yes, we’re looking for the state to just double its investment, double what’s important to these areas,” Harvey said.

The budget is due by April 1st.
Tags
NYSPRE
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons