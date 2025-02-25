© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo Catholic Diocese holds special mass for Pope Francis

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:59 PM EST
The special mass for Pope Francis was held at Saint Joseph's Cathedral, Feb. 25, 2025.
Holly Kirkpatrick
The special mass for Pope Francis was held at Saint Joseph's Cathedral, Feb. 25, 2025.

As Pope Francis remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition with double pneumonia, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo held a special mass in his honor Tuesday.

The lunchtime mass was held at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in downtown Buffalo and attended by a few dozen worshippers.

Bishop Michael Fisher, who led the mass, said it was an opportunity for Buffalo's Catholics to unite at their "mother church" during a time of uncertainty.

Bishop Michael Fisher led the special mass, Feb. 25, 2025.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Bishop Michael Fisher led the special mass, Feb. 25, 2025.

"Any time we have change, and we're always in the midst of change, there's always some fearfulness there," Fisher said. "But our consolation is in our faith when we come together, and when we are united in our faith and in communion with our Holy Father and our church."

Despite being hospitalized, Pope Francis was able to approve new decrees for possible saints Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The Vatican's Tuesday evening update said the Argentine Pope underwent a scheduled CT scan to monitor the pneumonia, reporting "the prognosis remains cautious."

Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined WBFO in December 2022.
