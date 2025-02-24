Vigil for Sam Nordquist held in Niagara Square

Outspoken for Equality a grassroots organization dedicated to speaking out for equality hosted a vigil in Niagara Square for Sam Nordquist. An African American Transgender man who was brutally tortured to death in Canandaigua, NY. Ellen Leader President for Outspoken for Equality told WBFO she was fearful attacks like Sam’s will only increase due to the rhetoric and policies from President Donald Trump.

"The moment he was elected, and ever since Inauguration Day and the flurry of Executive Orders coming out, everybody is in danger, because, yes, people are emboldened. Look at the Nazi rallies that are taking place in Ohio. They feel it's okay to take the mask.

Leader later addressing the crowding, pleading with the world as a whole to “stop spreading lies and fears.”

"We're asking everyone to stop spreading the fear, stop spreading the lies about transgender people, and to stand up as allies when you encounter those happening."

Leader also mentioned to the crowd to contact the Ontario County District Attorney’s office to urge them to hold Sam’s killers to the “highest extent of the law.” An additional gathering to remember Sam and others who have lost or have been harmed by acts of hate will be taking place this Saturday at 7pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 724 Delaware Avenue.