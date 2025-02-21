Comedy Gold: SNL at 50, Iconic Comedians & Buffalo’s Funniest

Live from Buffalo Toronto Public Media… it’s Group Chat! This week is all about comedy and Saturday Night Live’s epic 50th anniversary special. Guest host Dallas Taylor takes the mic, joined by stand-up comedian and Buffalo Bandits voice Allie Brady, community advocate and media producer Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks, and pop culture pro Haley Helenbrook, as they recap skits and debate what makes SNL iconic. But the laughs don’t stop there! They dive into comedy history with trailblazers and rising stars of comedy. Finally, it’s time for local comedy—behind-the-mic stories, upcoming shows and the comedians you need to watch. This episode will “pump you up,” don’t miss it!