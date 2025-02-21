© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect My Public Media
chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Comedy Gold: SNL at 50, Iconic Comedians & Buffalo’s Funniest

Published February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
GROUP CHAT logo with headshots of each guest

Live from Buffalo Toronto Public Media… it’s Group Chat! This week is all about comedy and Saturday Night Live’s epic 50th anniversary special. Guest host Dallas Taylor takes the mic, joined by stand-up comedian and Buffalo Bandits voice Allie Brady, community advocate and media producer Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks, and pop culture pro Haley Helenbrook, as they recap skits and debate what makes SNL iconic. But the laughs don’t stop there! They dive into comedy history with trailblazers and rising stars of comedy. Finally, it’s time for local comedy—behind-the-mic stories, upcoming shows and the comedians you need to watch. This episode will “pump you up,” don’t miss it!

Group Chat 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More