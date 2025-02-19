Poll: Online sports betting is big with young men, but many Americans favor strong regulations

A new survey shows that a large percentage of young men are participating in online sports betting. And that trend is raising concerns about more people dealing with gambling addictions.

The survey released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University shows that 22% of Americans — including nearly half of men ages 18 to 49 — have an account with one of the online sports gambling sites.

Aaron Chimbel is the dean of St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication. He said the easy access to sports betting has rapidly increased participation in online betting apps.

“And now it's just wide out in the open and on your phone,” Chimbel said, “and we’re talking specifically about young men who have it on their apps, they're on their phones all the time. It's really easy to make those bets.”

Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said that a majority of Americans believe there should be some sort of regulation of online sports betting.

“A vast majority of all Americans, and a small majority even of the most avid bettors, say, ‘Yes, there should be some form of regulation.’”

The survey shows that 58% of Americans want the federal government to aggressively regulate online sports betting to specifically protect customers from compulsive gambling.

Maloney, a senior vice president with the American Gaming Association, which represents casino and online gambling companies, told NPR in a story published this week that legalizing online sports betting allows for its regulation — and services to help people who are struggling with problem gambling.

"To the extent that there are those that are demonstrating problematic behavior right now, this activity being out in the light, not in the shadows, is enabling services to be delivered," Maloney told NPR.

This story includes reporting by NPR.